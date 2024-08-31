Woburn Man Seriously Hurt In CT Hit-Run Crash After Stepping Out Of His Car

In Cromwell, Connecticut, police were called to south I-91 just after 8 p.m. after a "small, white Honda sedan" veered onto the shoulder and crashed into a parked car, Connecticut State Police said.

The driver, a man from Woburn, Massachusetts, had stepped out of the vehicle when he was hit. The other people inside his car were not hurt.

The second vehicle sped away and did not stop to help or contact responders for aid, police said.

Troopers ask anyone with information on the crash to contact investigators at 860-534-1000.

Authorities did not release any information on the man's condition on Saturday.

