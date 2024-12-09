37-Year-Old Chesterfield Snowmobiler Killed After Crashing Into Tree

Derek Graves, of Chesterfield, was riding a snowmobile around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, when he crashed into the tree, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

A friend riding behind him pulled up to find the wreckage near Smith Road and called for help.

Responders performed CPR as they rushed him to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he later died, the DA's office said.

Massachusetts State Police, Chesterfield Police, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

