37-Year-Old Chesterfield Snowmobiler Killed After Crashing Into Tree

A 37-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after crashing his snowmobile into a tree over the weekend in Hampshire County, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Derek Graves, of Chesterfield, was riding a snowmobile around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, when he crashed into the tree, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. 

A friend riding behind him pulled up to find the wreckage near Smith Road and called for help. 

Responders performed CPR as they rushed him to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he later died, the DA's office said. 

Massachusetts State Police, Chesterfield Police, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to the crash, which remains under investigation. 

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. 

