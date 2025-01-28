Police ID Worker Killed When Home Under Construction Collapses In Weymouth; 4 Others Injured

Mario Diaz Obando was critically injured when the structure on Vine Street came down around noon, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. He was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

He was one of five workers injured when the house collapsed. Four other workers suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital as well.

Investigators from multiple agencies, including OSHA, the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents, Weymouth Police, and State Police assigned to the DA’s office, are working to determine what caused the deadly collapse.

The site remains under scrutiny as authorities piece together how a routine workday turned into a fatal disaster.

