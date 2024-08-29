78-Year-Old Man Killed In Westford I-495 Multi-Car Crash

Troopers were called to the crash site near Exit 83 of northbound I-495 in Westford just before 3:30 p.m. after a Harley Davidson switched lanes and crashed into the back of an Alfa Romeo SUV that was stopped in traffic, State Police said.

The impact sent the bike careening into a Chevrolet Impala.

The rider died from his injuries. Authorities have not released his name.

The drivers and passengers in the SUV and sedan were not injured in the crash.

Police blocked off lanes on the interstate for three hours as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the crash. Troopers reopened the highway at 6:40 p.m.

