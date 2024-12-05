Overcast 35°

7-Alarm Fire in Southbridge That Displaced 12 Intentionally Set: State Officials

A devastating seven-alarm fire that tore through two buildings on Union Street in Southbridge last month was intentionally set, state fire officials said. Twelve people were left homeless in the blaze, and investigators are now asking the public for help in finding who’s responsible.

The fire at 5-7 Union St. in Southbridge was first reported around 3:30 am on Nov. 13. It quickly spread to a neighboring building at 9-11 Union St. and displaced 12 people.

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts Fire Marshal Office
Josh Lanier
The fire broke out around 3:25 am at 5-7 Union St. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and quickly spread to the neighboring building at 9-11 Union St. Firefighters arriving on the scene found heavy flames and immediately called for additional resources, escalating the response to seven alarms. Crews from over a dozen communities battled the inferno, which took nearly three hours to bring under control, the State Fire Marshal's Office said. 

One firefighter suffered a hand injury and was taken to UMass Memorial-Harrington Hospital for evaluation. Remarkably, all residents made it out safely, thanks in part to working smoke alarms that alerted them to the danger early, authorities said.

The investigation, led by the Southbridge Police Department Detective Unit, Southbridge Fire Department, and the State Police Fire Investigation Unit, remains ongoing.

If you have any information on what sparked the blaze, call the Arson Watch Reward Program hotline at 1-800-682-9229. Tips can remain anonymous, and rewards of up to $5,000 are available for information that helps detect or prevent arson.

