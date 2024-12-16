Fog/Mist 35°

SHARE

Jacob Frusciente Busted In Stabbings At Pittsfield Home

Police in Massachusetts have charged a man in connection with a late-night stabbing that happened earlier this month in Berkshire County and sent a man and woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Pittsfield Police are searching for a shooter who fired shots on a city street.

Pittsfield Police are searching for a shooter who fired shots on a city street.

 Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department/Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jacob Frusciente, a 32-year-old Pittsfield man, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said on Monday, Dec. 16.

Frusciente is accused of attacking a man and woman at a home on Harvard Street in Pittsfield around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Both were stabbed, with the man suffering the more severe injuries, police said.

Paramedics rushed them to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment, and both are expected to survive, the prosecutor's office said.

Pittsfield police are asking anyone with information about this violent attack to contact detectives at 413-448-9705.

to follow Daily Voice Pittsfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE