Jacob Frusciente, a 32-year-old Pittsfield man, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said on Monday, Dec. 16.

Frusciente is accused of attacking a man and woman at a home on Harvard Street in Pittsfield around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Both were stabbed, with the man suffering the more severe injuries, police said.

Paramedics rushed them to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment, and both are expected to survive, the prosecutor's office said.

Pittsfield police are asking anyone with information about this violent attack to contact detectives at 413-448-9705.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pittsfield and receive free news updates.