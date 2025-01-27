Peabody Man Rescued From Icy River After Crashing Snowmobile In New Hampshire

The crash happened shortly after noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, according to state park officials.

The man was riding his snowmobile on Corridor Trail 5 when he missed a turn, veered off the bridge, and plunged into the water, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. His friends immediately called for help.

While one friend waited on the bridge to flag down emergency responders, another carefully pulled the man from the icy water.

Soaked, freezing, and injured, a member of the group rushed him to a nearby intersection to meet rescuers more quickly, authorities said.

The Massachusetts man was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital. Police had not provided an update on his condition as of Monday.

