Murder-Suicide: Mom, Baby Boy ID'd As Victims In North Andover Slayings, DA Says

Jennifer T. Paez and her son Valentino Paez were found on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Turnpike Street home just after 5:15 p.m., the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Jennifer was dead when officers arrived, but Valentino clung to life for more than an hour before dying from his injuries at Lawrence General Hospital at 6:30 p.m.

Evidence at the scene revealed that Jennifer stabbed Valentino and then herself, the prosecutor said. Police didn't say if they found a suicide note or provide any potential motives for the slayings.

The killings remain under investigation.

“While everyone is, understandably, still struggling to comprehend what went so terribly wrong here, our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Jennifer Paez and her son, Valentino,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. “I would also like to thank the North Andover Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and all those responding for helping this family and this community in the wake of this unimaginable crime.”

