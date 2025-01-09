Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 25°

Sneaky Hint At Win Or Harmless Caption? Speculation Looms Over Newton 'Bachelor' Contestant

An Instagram post from one of ABC's "Bachelor" contestants from Massachusetts has some fans speculating she's hinting at something more than a slot in the cast.

Juliana Pasquarosa

Juliana Pasquarosa

 Photo Credit: Disney/Matt Sayles
Grant Ellis

Grant Ellis

 Photo Credit: Disney/Matt Sayles
Juliana Pasquarosa posted this photo in August 2022 but changed the caption earlier this week.&nbsp;

Juliana Pasquarosa posted this photo in August 2022 but changed the caption earlier this week. 

 Photo Credit: Juliana Pasquarosa/@julianapasquarosa
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, is one of 25 women vying for the affections of Grant Ellis, a 31-year-old New Jersey-based day trader in the upcoming season, which debuts later this month.

Pasquarosa's Instagram is filled with photos of her friends and family or snaps taken at exotic locales. 

But a mundane post from two years ago could be her spiciest yet — all because of a sneaky tweak to its caption made earlier this week. 

Pasquarosa edited the post to read, "Who doesn’t love a happy ending?! 💍⛪️." It's unclear what the caption said before the change. 

WARNING: The following news report contains potential spoilers.

** Seriously, potential spoilers ahead. **

The caption does happen to line up with leaked allegations from an Instagram account known for sharing production secrets. 

Reality Steve, a social media personality known for his inside scoops on reality television. Steve predicts that Pasquarosa makes the final three for Ellis. In a separate post, Steve said that the show was filming hometown dates at Pasquarosa's family's home in Massachusetts.

Are the reports true? Viewers will have to tune in Sundays at 8 p.m. beginning on Monday, Jan. 27, on ABC to find out. 

