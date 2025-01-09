Sneaky Hint At Win Or Harmless Caption? Speculation Looms Over Newton 'Bachelor' Contestant

Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, is one of 25 women vying for the affections of Grant Ellis, a 31-year-old New Jersey-based day trader in the upcoming season, which debuts later this month.

Pasquarosa's Instagram is filled with photos of her friends and family or snaps taken at exotic locales.

But a mundane post from two years ago could be her spiciest yet — all because of a sneaky tweak to its caption made earlier this week.

Pasquarosa edited the post to read, "Who doesn’t love a happy ending?! 💍⛪️." It's unclear what the caption said before the change.

WARNING: The following news report contains potential spoilers.

** Seriously, potential spoilers ahead. **

The caption does happen to line up with leaked allegations from an Instagram account known for sharing production secrets.

Reality Steve, a social media personality known for his inside scoops on reality television. Steve predicts that Pasquarosa makes the final three for Ellis. In a separate post, Steve said that the show was filming hometown dates at Pasquarosa's family's home in Massachusetts.

Are the reports true? Viewers will have to tune in Sundays at 8 p.m. beginning on Monday, Jan. 27, on ABC to find out.

