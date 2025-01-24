Lynn Restaurant Closing After 9 Years: 'Thank You For Being Part Of Our Journey'

In an Instagram post, Los Chamos in Lynn announced its decision to shutter. However, the 227 Union St. Venezuelan restaurant did not disclose the reason behind the move.

After almost 9 wonderful years, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage at our restaurant. It’s with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our establishment.Thank you for being a part of our journey, savoring meals, and creating cherished memories with us. Your loyalty has been the heartbeat of our restaurant, and we’re truly grateful.While this chapter is coming to a close, the memories and connections made will forever be a part of our story. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of you.

Los Chamos boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars on Yelp with glowing reviews boasting about the food and customer service.

"Every time I think of this place — my mouth waters," one reviewer posted. "Delicious authentic Venezuelan food! I am a Flight Attendant and I have had a lot of layovers in Miami. I love getting Venezuelan food while I'm there because I know it's so authentic but NOTHING tops Los Chamos in Lynn, MA!"

"So happy I found this gem!!," boasted another. "The food here is bomb!!"

