$15M Lottery Ticket Sold In Holyoke; Winner Eyes Investments, Helping Out Family

The Dublin Street Nominee Trust of Boston collected the prize from the $30 scratch-off game "Diamond Deluxe."

The winner, whose name was not released, chose a lump-sum payment of $9.75 million before taxes rather than the annuity.

They told lottery officials they plan to invest some of the money and help family members.

The ticket was purchased at King Mart, 494 Westfield Road in Holyoke. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale.

