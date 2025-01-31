Light Rain Fog/Mist 38°

SHARE

$15M Lottery Ticket Sold In Holyoke; Winner Eyes Investments, Helping Out Family

It was a life-changing week for one Bay Stater after winning a $15 million jackpot in the Massachusetts State Lottery on a ticket bought in western Massachusetts.

Greg Racki Jr., representing the Dublin Street Nominee Trust, collected the $15 million lottery jackpot sold in Holyoke. 

Greg Racki Jr., representing the Dublin Street Nominee Trust, collected the $15 million lottery jackpot sold in Holyoke. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The Dublin Street Nominee Trust of Boston collected the prize from the $30 scratch-off game "Diamond Deluxe."

The winner, whose name was not released, chose a lump-sum payment of $9.75 million before taxes rather than the annuity.

They told lottery officials they plan to invest some of the money and help family members.

The ticket was purchased at King Mart, 494 Westfield Road in Holyoke. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale.

to follow Daily Voice Holyoke and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE