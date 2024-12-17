Fair 42°

SHARE

Fire Destroys Dunstable Family’s Home Week Before Christmas

A four-alarm fire tore through a barn and nearby home in Dunstable earlier this week, displacing two people. 

Dunstable Fire crews battled a Pleasant Street blaze that destroyed a home on Monday, Dec. 16.

Dunstable Fire crews battled a Pleasant Street blaze that destroyed a home on Monday, Dec. 16.

 Photo Credit: Dunstable Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Dunstable fire crews were called to the Pleasant Street property around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, to find heavy flames pouring from a barn had reached the attached home, authorities said. 

The people inside were able to escape without injury. 

As the flames intensified, Deputy Chief Patrick Kerrigan called for third and fourth alarms, bringing firefighters and equipment from over a dozen nearby communities, including Pepperell, Tyngsborough, and Nashua, New Hampshire. Additional assistance came from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Special Operations Rehab Unit and station coverage provided by Merrimack, New Hampshire.

After a preliminary investigation, officials determined the fire was accidental. Investigators believe improperly disposed of wood stove ashes were to blame, the Dunstable Fire Department said. 

At least two people were displaced and are staying with family members.

to follow Daily Voice Groton-Dunstable and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE