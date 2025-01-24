Western Mass Man Killed In Workplace Accident In Greenfield

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office said at 5 p.m. that crews had recovered the body after hours of work at the Cleveland Street worksite in Greenfield.

The man, whose name has not been released, reportedly fell into a silo used by a Chicopee-based concrete company to mix dry ingredients for cement. Co-workers noticed his absence after he climbed to the top of a tower after he failed to respond to radio calls.

Emergency crews from Greenfield Police and Fire, South Deerfield Fire, and the Western Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team arrived at the scene. Detectives with the State Police Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and a special operations team from the Department of Fire Services also responded.

A call to OSHA, who will investigate the incident, was not immediately returned.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenfield and receive free news updates.