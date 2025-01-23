Grafton Man Fatally Struck Walking On I-90; Police Close Lanes For Hours

Jayson Bastarache, of Grafton, was struck on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 98 around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police listed Bastarache as a pedestrian, but a bicycle was found near the crash site and footprints nearby. It's unclear why he entered the interstate.

State Police shut down all but one lane of I-90 for about four hours to investigate and clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

