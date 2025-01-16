Doctor Charged With Raping Ex-Patients At Framingham Hospital

Dr. Derrick Todd was charged with raping two women who were his patients, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Jan. 16. The assaults are alleged to have happened in December 2022 and June 2023 during medical examinations.

The rheumatologist had previously worked at multiple locations, including the Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston.

The grand jury handed down the indictment on Thursday, and he is set to be arraigned Friday.

Last year — which consisted of several from 2023 — made up of more than 200 of Todd's patients he performed unnecessary vaginal, breast, rectal, and testicular exams, per NBC Boston.

The class-action lawsuit claims the assaults began in 2010.

He voluntarily gave up his right to perform medicine in Massachusetts and any other state in an agreement with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine in September 2023.

According to his LinkedIn, Todd has degrees from Yale University, the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Havard University.

The investigation into Todd is ongoing. Prosecutors urge anyone with information to contact Framingham police at 508-532-5924.

