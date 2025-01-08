Man Hit, Killed While Crossing Street In Easthampton

The man was crossing Route 10 near 412 Main Street in Easthampton when he was struck around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. The victim was from Easthampton.

Authorities did not release his name.

The driver, a 39-year-old Westfield resident, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the DA's office said.

Easthampton police are reconstructing the crash to determine how it occurred. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will establish the official cause of death.

