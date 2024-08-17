Mostly Cloudy 77°

Body Of Rodney Yankson Pulled From Easthampton Pond

Police believe the body pulled from a Hampshire County lake belongs to a 22-year-old man who has been several days, authorities said. 

Photo Credit: Easthampton Police Department
Rodney Yankson, of Easthampton, was reported missing on Tuesday, April 13, and was found on Friday afternoon at Lower Mill Pond in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. 

A father and his son who were going fishing found the body. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the man's ID and the cause of death. 

Yankson's family created a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral. It called him a "kind, gentle soul with big dreams. He was a loving brother, son, nephew, friend, and neighbor."

Click here for more information on the fundraisers. 

