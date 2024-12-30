Paul Spencer, of Burlington, was found unconscious inside a burning home on Evelyn Street just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, officials said.

Authorities were alerted to the fire after a passerby called 911. Responders arrived to find intense flames shooting from the roof and heavy smoke spilling into the early morning air.

A Burlington police officer braved those conditions to pull Spencer out, authorities said.

However, despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Spencer died from his injuries.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for our community,” said Burlington Fire Chief Andrew Connerty. “Our crews and partners worked tirelessly to save Mr. Spencer, and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

State and local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Spencer's body has been released to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

