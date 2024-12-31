James Engel, of Ellington, was driving on Route 20 around 12:30 a.m. when for an unknown reason, his Chevrolet Cobalt veered off the right shoulder of the road near the I-91 North connector, Connecticut State Police said.

The car went through a grassy area and crashed into a road sign and two trees.

Paramedics rushed Engel to Hartford Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the wreck, captured it on a dash cam, or has any knowledge about it to contact Trooper DeMaio at 860-534-1098 or kaitlyn.demaio@ct.gov.

