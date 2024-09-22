Partly Cloudy 72°

Daniel Adam Jeannotte Killed In Early-Morning Windsor Crash

A 37-year-old Connecticut man was killed Sunday morning, Sept. 22, after his car careened into a tree along I-91 in Hartford County, police said. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Daniel Adam Jeannotte, of Enfield, died around 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle veered off of the Exit 40 off-ramp in Windsor, Connecticut State Police said. 

It's unclear why, but Jeannotte's car went off the left side of the off-ramp, over the shoulder, and crashed into a tree, authorities said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper DeMaio at (860) 534-1098 or by email at kaitlyn.demaio@ct.gov.

