Daniel Adam Jeannotte, of Enfield, died around 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle veered off of the Exit 40 off-ramp in Windsor, Connecticut State Police said.

It's unclear why, but Jeannotte's car went off the left side of the off-ramp, over the shoulder, and crashed into a tree, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper DeMaio at (860) 534-1098 or by email at kaitlyn.demaio@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windsor and receive free news updates.