CT Man Charged in Fatal 2023 Windsor Crash That Killed 32-Year-Old

Luis Maldonado, of Windsor, has been charged with negligent homicide and failure to drive in a proper lane, Connecticut State Police said.

Maldonado is accused of killing Yashiramarie Santiago when he lost control of his silver Honda on Route 20 near Bradley International Airport in December 2023.

State police said an investigation found that Maldonado failed to stay in his lane on the highway and lost control after hitting a patch of soft soil on the side of the road. He told troopers he couldn't recall many details of the crash.

The police report did not indicate if he was speeding, but a witness told investigators they saw a silver car and a red car traveling at high speeds just before the crash.

A judge ordered Maldonado held on a $100,000 bond, which he was unable to pay, authorities said.

