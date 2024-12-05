Hainef Ramon Baker, 28, of Norwich, allegedly stole a Volkswagon parked outside a Valero gas station in Willimantic on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 4, authorities said. Police later found the child unharmed and arrested Baker in Preston. He now faces multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping, robbery by carjacking, and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said Baker climbed into the idling car around 4:15 p.m. and sped off, sparking a manhunt for the child. Authorities found the toddler in front of a business in neighboring Lebanon unharmed.

Baker, who also faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and breach of peace, was being held on $250,000 bail.

Police took the child to an area hospital for observation, but it showed no signs of injury, police said.

The child’s mother, a 33-year-old woman, who was not named, was also arrested for leaving the child unattended in the vehicle. She faces charges of leaving an unsupervised child under 12 in a motor vehicle in a public place, police said.

Police notified the Department of Children and Families, who will investigate the incident, Willimatic Police said.

Authorities urge parents to never leave young children unattended in vehicles, especially when running or unlocked.

