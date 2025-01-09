Wethersfield Diner Announces It Will Close: 'All Good Things Come To An End'

The Wethersfield Diner announced in a Facebook post that its owners have been unable to secure a new location and will close their restaurant at 718 Silas Deane Highway by the end of January.

The Pribyson/Rivera family, who owns the diner, said the restaurant will continue serving its full menu through Friday, Jan. 17. After that, it will reopen Monday and fulfill as many orders as possible until its food supply runs out on Wednesday.

The owners claimed the town broke promises to help them secure a new location.

Unfortunately, we have been unable to find a new location. Although we were promised assistance from town hall and the mayor, we received none and never even spoke with the mayor. Our landlords kept us in the dark throughout the process, despite promises of no surprises or changes. Many things could have been done differently. But no need to dwell or beat a dead horse. ...I want to extend the sincerest thank you to all the people who have supported and cheered us on over the years. Yes, we are sad to lose our business, but we are even sadder that the town is losing such a valuable asset. People traveled from near and far to visit. We’ve signed many books and magazines documenting travelers' visits. We’ve filmed TV commercials, student films and even movie scenes. We created a warm safe space for many, we have been told many times of the appreciation for the welcome and acceptance that the diner gives. So we mourn alongside you and are thankful that we succeeded in creating such a wonderful space.

The Wethersfield Diner, which has operated for seven decades, was in poor condition and closed when the current owners purchased it in 2015 and restored the building.

The owners said the town plans to demolish the building after rezoning the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wethersfield and receive free news updates.