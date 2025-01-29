$5,600 In Books Stolen From Wethersfield Library By Middletown Man: Police

Levi Preston, 50, was identified as the suspect after a thorough investigation involving the Wethersfield and West Hartford Police Departments. The theft was first reported by the library director on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, according to the Wethersfield Police Department.

An arrest warrant was issued and approved by New Britain Superior Court. Preston was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2025, police said.

He has been charged with third-degree larceny and was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. Preston is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 18.

Authorities did not specify the types of books stolen or the motive behind the theft.

