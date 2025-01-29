A Few Clouds 37°

SHARE

$5,600 In Books Stolen From Wethersfield Library By Middletown Man: Police

A Middletown man has been charged in connection with the theft of books valued at approximately $5,600 from the Wethersfield Public Library, police said.

Levi Preston is accused of stealing books from the Wethersfield Library.

Levi Preston is accused of stealing books from the Wethersfield Library.

 Photo Credit: Wethersfield PD/Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Levi Preston, 50, was identified as the suspect after a thorough investigation involving the Wethersfield and West Hartford Police Departments. The theft was first reported by the library director on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, according to the Wethersfield Police Department.

An arrest warrant was issued and approved by New Britain Superior Court. Preston was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2025, police said.

He has been charged with third-degree larceny and was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. Preston is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 18.

Authorities did not specify the types of books stolen or the motive behind the theft.

to follow Daily Voice Wethersfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE