Westbrook Victim Learned Of Her Sexual Assault When She Saw It On Attacker's Phone: Police

Rene Hernandez-Portillo, 36, of Westbrook, was arrested on Mon., Jan. 20, and charged with several offenses, including voyeurism with malice, voyeurism with intent to arouse, first-degree sexual assault, and fourth-degree sexual assault, Connecticut State Police said.

The charges followed a Westbrook Police investigation that began in Dec. 2024, when a victim reported a sexual assault alleged to have occurred in May 2024. Authorities said the victim did not become aware of the incident until several months later when she saw evidence on Hernandez-Portillo's phone, police said.

Hernandez-Portillo is being held on a $275,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Tues., Jan. 21.

No further details about the victim or the circumstances of the allegations have been released.

