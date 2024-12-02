'I Miss Him Every Day': Woman Charged With Killing West Haven College Student In Hit-Run Crash

Jill Augelli, of Naugatuck, was arrested on Nov. 18, following a year-long investigation into the fatal crash at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Amity Road in West Haven that killed 23-year-old Priyanshu Agwal, police said.

Augelli faces a felony charge of evading responsibility resulting in death. She is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Janet S. York Correctional Institution in East Lyme, police said.

The crash occurred late on Oct. 18, 2023, when Augelli allegedly crashed into Agwal, who was riding a scooter. Police said Agwal may have run a red light, which caused the wreck, but Augelli did not stop to help.

Instead, she left Agwal bleeding out on the asphalt until a passerby called 911.

Paramedics rushed Agwal to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries eight days later, authorities said.

At a press conference this week, New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson told reporters that Augelli likely would not have been charged had she stopped after the crash and called for help.

Agwal’s brother, Aman, spoke at the press conference, expressing his grief and frustration over the incident. He described Priyanshu as a young man with a bright future, just months away from graduating with a master’s degree in business.

"I miss my brother every day," Aman said. "Picturing him on his scooter up in the sky … I miss him. I miss him every day."

Agwal’s family donated his heart following his death. They wanted his good deeds to live on after him, his brother said.

