Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In West Haven

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the Splash Car Wash on Boston Post Road in West Haven. Authorities did not identify the victim but said he is a 36-year-old man from the city, Connecticut State Police said.

New Haven Violent Crime Task Force officers were investigating in the Boston Post Road area in West Haven when they noticed the suspect flash a firearm, State Police said.

A Connecticut State Police officer and a New Haven officer opened fire. It's unclear how many shots were fired or how many times the man was hit. No officers were injured.

The Office of the Inspector General will investigate the shooting. The Inspector General will release the suspect's name in the coming days, authorities said.

