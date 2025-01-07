Violent Armed Robbery Of West Hartford Store Solved Nearly 1 Year Later: Police

Stevelan Snowden, 42, and Devon Kempson-Cook, 37, both of Hartford, were taken into custody earlier this month following an extensive investigation by the West Hartford Police Department.

The robbery occurred at City Line Liquors, located at 595 Prospect Ave. in West Hartford, just before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2024. Police said the suspects entered the store, pointed guns at employees, assaulted them, and demanded cash. They ran out after stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

Snowden is facing charges including reckless endangerment in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, and assault in the second degree with a firearm. He is being held on a $75,000 bond, authorities said.

Kempson-Cook has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and assault in the third degree. His bond was set at $90,000, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Hartford and receive free news updates.