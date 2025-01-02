Community Rallies After Coyote Attack In West Hartford Leaves Family Dog Fighting For Its Life

Maggie Bourgoin, of West Hartford, said she let the family dog out to use the bathroom as usual around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Nothing seemed amiss until the phone rang.

"I got a call from my neighbor across the street asking if Piper was outside because they heard crying noises," Bourgoin told the Daily Voice. "When I opened the door, I saw three coyotes attacking her under the streetlight."

Bourgoin screamed, scaring off two of the animals. However, the largest coyote dragged Piper's lifeless-looking body into the darkness. In a desperate attempt to save her, Bourgoin's husband and other family members ran to recover Piper, eventually finding her gravely injured in a neighbor's yard.

"It took us 15 minutes to drive to the VCA emergency vet hospital, but it felt like an eternity," Bourgoin said. "I knew she was breathing but not moving, and there was blood everywhere. I didn't know where it was coming from or if she was going to survive."

Piper sustained severe injuries, including bites to her head, throat, and mouth. She spent three days in the emergency hospital and returned home with two open wounds and a feeding tube.

"So far, we've spent $9,500, with another $5,000 surgery scheduled to fix her throat," Bourgoin said.

In a plea for help, Bourgoin shared Piper's story on GoFundMe. The fundraiser quickly went viral, raising over $11,000 as of Thursday night, Jan. 2, from more than 230 donors.

"Thank you all for your donations to get us to this point," Bourgoin posted on the GoFundMe. "If it wasn’t for you guys, she wouldn’t be on the path to recovery as she is today."

The attack has heightened Bourgoin's awareness of the dangers coyotes pose to pets. She urges animal owners to remain vigilant when their pets are outside and to stay close by to help deter predators.

She also called on West Hartford and neighboring towns to invest in animal-proof garbage cans to prevent wildlife from rummaging through discarded food.

"It takes a village to protect a community," Bourgoin said.

Now, that same community is helping Piper get the treatment she needs to return to her favorite pastimes, like bird-watching from the family’s window.

To support Piper’s recovery, visit the GoFundMe campaign here.

