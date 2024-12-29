Woman Killed, 3 Hurt in Waterbury Crash; Police Search for Jeep That Fled Scene

Police responded to 434 Baldwin St. in Waterbury just before 3:15 a.m. on Sunday for a crash involving a 2013 Dodge Dart, a 2018 Ford EcoSport, and a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

By the time officers arrived, those inside the Jeep had fled the scene and remained unidentified.

Andrea Sherman, 46, of Waterbury, was a passenger in the Dodge Dart and sustained serious injuries in the crash before being pronounced dead at an area hospital, authorities said.

The two men inside the Ford EcoSport, both 22 and from Waterbury, were also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities have not released their names or updates on their conditions.

The collision also caused minor damage to the nearby A&W Grocery Store at 460 Baldwin St. A city inspector later ruled the building was safe and habitable, Waterbury police said.

Waterbury Investigators ask anyone with information on the crash or the people inside the Jeep to contact authorities at (203) 346-3975.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.