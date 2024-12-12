Melany Camanero, of Waterbury, turned herself in to police on Thursday, Dec. 12, after a warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury.

Camanero is accused of striking two women with her car near 38 Walnut Ave. in Waterbury on October 10, police said. Officers also say she hit two parked vehicles before abandoning her car and fleeing on foot.

The victims, ages 21 and 22, were rushed to local hospitals. The 21-year-old has since been released, but the 22-year-old remains hospitalized in stable condition after initially suffering life-threatening injuries, Waterbury police said after Camanero’s arrest.

Camanero is being held on a $1 million bond, police added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.