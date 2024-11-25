Man Found Dead Near Brass Mill Center Mall In Waterbury

Police in in New Haven County said the discovery occurred at about 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury.

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive person located the body of the person in a remote area near the mall’s parking lot.

The case is being treated as an untimely death.

Authorities are working with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 203-755-1234.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

