Wallingford Driver Hits 119 MPH On I-91 — Nearly Twice Speed Limit, Police Say

Evan Waycott, 24, of Wallingford, faces charges of reckless driving and improper passing, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers have been enforcing speeding laws as part of the agency's Aggressive Driving/Fatal Accident Mitigation Initiative. Police were patrolling I-91 on Sunday, Dec. 22, around 5:30 p.m. in Wallingford when they observed a Hyundai Santa Fe driving 119 mph near Exit 13, authorities said.

The speed limit in the area is 65 mph.

Police pulled him over without incident and arrested him, authorities said.

He was released after posting a $500 bond, police said.

