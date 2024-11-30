22-Year-Old ID'd As Man Killed After Hit-Run Driver Ran Him Over On I-91 In Wallingford

Marcellino Phillip Anthony Turcio, of Northford in New Haven County, was killed in the chain reaction crash just north of exit 13 in Wallingford around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Turcio crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck, which sent him hurdling off of his Kawasaki motorcycle and onto the asphalt, State Police said.

That's when another vehicle drove over Turcio and sped away from the crash, authorities said.

Turcio died at the scene, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Authorities ask anyone who witnessed the incident, has information about it, or has dash camera video to contact Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or Patrick.Miko@ct.gov.

