Erratic DUI Christmas Driver Had Babies In Car During Vernon I-84 Hit-Run Crash: State Police

Pheak Si, 40, of Lowell, was behind the wheel of a purple Honda Accord when she struck a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-84 in Vernon then continued east near Exit 67 around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers found the vehicle driving erratically near Exit 72, and failing to stay in its lane, police said. They conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the driver as Si. The vehicle was occupied by another adult and two children, aged 2 years and 7 months.

During their interaction with Si, Troopers suspected she was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Si was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which she did not complete to standard, police said.

Si was arrested and transported to Troop C for processing. She was charged with:

Operating Under the Influence (C.G.S. 14-227)

Failure to Maintain Lane (C.G.S. 14-236)

Evading Responsibility at a Motor Vehicle Collision (C.G.S. 14-224(b)(3))

Risk of Injury to a Child (C.G.S. 53-21, 2 counts)

Si was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Jan. 8, 2025.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact Troop C at [contact number].

