Suffield 9th-Grader Killed In Head-On Crash While Riding Dirt Bike

The incident occurred in Hartford County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, in the area of Cooper Hill Road at Woods Hollow Road in Suffield.

According to Capt. Robert Palmer of the Suffield Police, an initial investigation found that Carter Jones, age unknown, of Suffield, was traveling south on Copper Hill Road on a dirt bike approaching Woods Hollow Road.

A sedan was traveling northbound on Copper Hill approaching Woods Hollow, and the two vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane, Palmer said.

The cause of the crash is underetemined at this time, the captain said.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad (MCMARS) assumed the investigation.

Jones was a student at Suffield High School were school officials said "Carter loved the outdoors, was well-liked, and will be greatly missed. Above all, our thoughts are with his family and friends, especially those closest to him."

The school is offering counseling to students and faculty.

A GoFundMe has been started to help his family pay for funeral expenses.

The organizer of the fundraiser, Alexandria Jones, said: "Carter passed away doing what he loved. He loved riding his dirt bike with his friends and living in the moment."

To donate, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffield and receive free news updates.