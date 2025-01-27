Road Rage Incident Ends With Man Wrestling Gun Away From Duo In North Stonington Attack: Police

Monique Dauray, 59, and Scott Keilty, 63, both of Stonington, face multiple charges following the alleged assault on Thursday, Jan. 23, according to Connecticut State Police.

The incident began just before 11 p.m. on Providence New London Turnpike when a driver reported that an SUV carrying Dauray and Keilty drove erratically in front of him. The SUV slowed down repeatedly and "brake-checked" him before coming to a complete stop on the highway, authorities said.

After the victim passed the SUV, it sped up, aggressively tailgated him, and flashed its high beams.

The situation escalated when the man arrived at his North Stonington destination and got out of his car, only to have the SUV stop in front of him, police said.

Dauray exited the vehicle with what appeared to be a gun in her hand, screaming that he had tried to run them off the road, police said. Keilty then got out of the driver’s seat and tackled the victim to the ground.

The victim said he wrested the gun from Dauray’s hand and pistol-whipped Keilty with it before both suspects began punching him repeatedly in the face, police said. When the victim attempted to call 911, they allegedly grabbed his cell phone to stop him.

Eventually, the duo ran away, leaving behind a magazine for the pistol, which was later determined to be for a BB gun, police said.

The victims suffered minor injuries in the assault, police said.

A witness provided police with the SUV’s license plate number, leading troopers to Dauray. The vehicle was later located in Mystic, where Keilty was also taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Dauray was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm, third-degree assault, interfering with an emergency call, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct, police said.

Keilty, identified as the SUV’s driver, was charged with third-degree assault, interfering with an officer, interfering with an emergency call, following too closely with intent to intimidate, improper use of high beams, and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Both suspects were released after posting $25,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Feb. 7.

