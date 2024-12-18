Joseph Teixeira, 22, was charged with following too closely and misconduct with a motor vehicle, Connecticut State Police said. He was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond.

Police said Teixeira started a three-car crash on January 11 on I-95 near Exit 91 in Stonington. Barbara Dyer was stopped on the interstate because of construction when Teixeira's Mazda CX-5 crashed into the back of her Honda Civic.

The impact shoved her car into the back of a Toyota Tundra that was also stuck in traffic, police said.

Teixeira and the driver of the Tundra tried to help Dyer, but they couldn't get her door open or reach her because the airbags had deployed.

Paramedics rushed Dyer to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, but doctors were not able to save her life. The Franklin woman left behind a husband, three adult sons, and grandchildren, according to her obituary.

Authorities charged Teixeira earlier this month.

