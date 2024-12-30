Child Porn Found At Ex-South Windsor Elementary School Employee's At Home: Police

Eric J. LeClair, of South Windsor, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 28, after he turned himself in to police following a months-long investigation, authorities said.

The investigation began in June after the private messaging app Kik Messenger alerted the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations about a user suspected of accessing child sexual abuse material. Investigators traced the IP address to LeClair's South Windsor home, according to police.

In October, police searched that home and discovered electronic devices containing illicit images, South Windsor police said. He was charged with importing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

LeClair was released after posting a $75,000 bond, police said.

LeClair previously worked at Eli Terry Elementary School in South Windsor from April 2021 until January 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile. It is unclear why he left his position, and a call to the school district was not immediately returned.

LeClair described his former role as supporting teachers and administrators with student behavioral management and maintaining confidential student records.

He wrote he currently works as a part-time administrative assistant at the Vernon Historical Society and streams content on Twitch.

