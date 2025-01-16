Stafford Springs Man Killed In Somers Rollover Crash ID'd As 32-Year-Old

Paul Bowler, of Stafford Springs, died on Thursday, Jan. 16, when his car went off of Main Street in Somers around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, Connecticut State Police said.

Bowler's car veered off the road, hit a mailbox, an embankment, and a tree before coming to a rest of its roof. Paramedics rushed him to Johnson Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

It's unclear what caused Bowler to crash, but investigators urge anyone with information to contact or who witnessed the wreck to contact Trooper Justin Preuss at 860-749-4955.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta that Bowler crashed is registered to a woman in Agawam, Massachusetts, but their relationship is unclear.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.