Firefighter Hurt Battling Weekend Blaze In Simsbury

The fire was reported at 730 Hopmeadow St. in Simbury on Saturday evening, Dec. 14. Officials didn't say when the blaze began.

Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in fire and flames licking through the first-floor windows. The Simsbury Fire Department said firefighters pushed their way into the conflagration but were forced to retreat as the blaze pushed forward.

Simbury immediately called for assistance and crews from Avon, Canton, Bloomfield, Granby, and Farmington provided mutual aid in the firefight.

One firefighter received minor injuries fighting the fire, authorities said.

The Simsbury Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

