Driver Jumps Out Of Passing Car To Help Resident Who Escaped From Seymour House Fire

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Lynn Terrace around 6 p.m., Thursday, in Seymour.

According to Seymour Fire Marshal Timothy Willis, when firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and an injured resident who had "self-evacuated."

Willis said a Good Samaritan had jumped out of a passing car to help neighbors get the man in his 60s to the ambulance.

The unidentified man was transported to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit. His condition was not known on Friday, Aug. 16, officials said.

Officials said the fire was under control within 45 minutes, thanks to the help of some 50 firefighters from Seymour, Oxford, and numerous other fire departments.

Willis said one firefighter was injured and was treated and released at the hospital.

Willis said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Seymour Fire Mashal’s office and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

