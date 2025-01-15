Scituate (Rhode Island) Police Sgt. Jason Riquier, 47, was discovered in a vehicle at the Sterling Town Hall on Monday, Jan. 13, law enforcement sources familiar with the incident confirmed. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

Riquier was reported missing from his Plainfield home on Sunday. He had lived in the town for 16 years with his wife, Rachael.

Riquier was a retired US Marine and a 23-year law enforcement veteran.

A GoFundMe for his wife has raised over $5,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The money will go to cover his funeral and help ease the financial burden on his family.

"Rachael and Jason have shared a beautiful life together for the last almost 24 years. He leaves behind Rachael, their only son Mason, his family, his police family and his friends," the organizer wrote.

Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson called Riquier a "valued and respected member" of the force in a Facebook post announcing his death.

Connecticut State Police are investigating, but officials said there was "no criminality" involved.

