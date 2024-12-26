Liquid Nitrogen Vapor Cloud, Overturned Tanker Shuts I-395 In Plainfield

As of 6:30 a.m., the roadway was closed between Exit 24 in Griswold and Exit 28 in Plainfield, according to Plainfield Fire Co. 1.

The incident, reported overnight, has led to the tanker venting its contents, producing a visible vapor cloud along the highway. Officials have emphasized that the cloud is harmless, as liquid nitrogen is an inert gas that is non-flammable and non-poisonous.

“This vapor cloud poses no risk to the public,” Plainfield Fire Co. 1 stated. Motorists are urged not to call 911 to report the sight of the cloud.

In addition to the Plainfield Fire Department, state and private hazardous materials specialists are on-site, overseeing the venting process and ensuring safety in the area.

While southbound traffic had initially remained open, both directions of I-395 have since been fully shut down. There is no timeline yet for reopening.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect significant delays in the surrounding area.

