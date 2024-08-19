2 Oxford Women Swept Away By Flood Waters Identified By Police

According to the National Weather Service, the incidents occurred in New Haven County around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, on Route 67 in Oxford, which received more than 10 inches of rain.

According to Connecticut State Police Cpl. Daniel Loughman, the women were in vehicles stuck in floodwaters that washed away their cars from the Little River.

One woman was killed when a firefighter attempted to rescue her but was unable to do so, and she was swept away, state police said.

The second woman was killed when she climbed out of her vehicle and swam to a signpost, where she was swept away.

Both of the women, identified as Ethelyn Joinerm, age 65, of Oxford, and Audrey Rostkowski, age 71, also of Oxford, were recovered by first responders on Monday, Aug. 18, during a rescue operation, officials said during a news conference.

In addition to the deaths of the two women, state and federal officials, including Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, said they would apply and work for federal funds to repair the destruction in Oxford caused by the severe flooding.

Numerous businesses and homes were damaged or destroyed during the flooding. In addition, 27 state roadways and countless local roads are closed, said Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

"If you see road signs saying closed or signs of flooding, stop and take another route," Eucalitto said.

Blumenthal said in addition to Oxford, other areas experiencing heavy damage include Seymour and in northern Fairfield County, Newtown.

This remains a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

