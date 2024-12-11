Fully-Loaded Car Carrier Catches Fire Shutting I-95 In Westbrook: State Police

Troopers from Troop F responded to the highway under the I-95 overpass near exit 65 and Route 153 in Westbrook, forcing the closure of the highway. The flames spread to vehicles on the carrier but were quickly extinguished by firefighters, officials said.

For safety, I-95 was shut down while fire crews worked at the scene. A heavy-duty wrecker was dispatched to remove the damaged vehicle, police said.

A Connecticut Department of Transportation bridge inspector evaluated the overpass and confirmed that there was no structural damage caused by the fire, authorities reported.

Traffic delays persisted as the highway remained closed during the response. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Photo by CT Roads via NBC Connecticut.

