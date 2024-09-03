1 Dead, 2 Missing In Old Saybrook Boating Accident

The incident occurred in Middlesex County in Old Saybrook around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2.

According to Will Healey, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Police, multiple agencies responded and found a single motorboat floating, half-submerged, near the Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook.

"There was significant damage to the boat, which hit the east-facing jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut River," said Healey.

A total of nine people were on the boat. An adult male was recovered dead, and six people were transported to the hospital, Healey said.

As of 1 a.m., two people were still being searched for, he added.

"The search will likely be suspended for the night shortly and resume in the morning," Healey said.

In addition to EnCon Police, several agencies have assisted in the response to this incident, including:

Middletown Fire Department

Middlesex Health EMTs

Essex Fire Department

Goshen Fire Department

Old Saybrook Fire Department

Old Lyme Fire Department

Clinton Fire

US Coast Guard

CT State Police dive team

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

