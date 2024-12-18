Hassau Powell, 38, was found last week on the sixth floor of the clinic on Howard Avenue in New Haven, according to a report from NBC Connecticut. Police say Powell was a squatter, but they have not determined how long he had been living in the building.

“It does not appear that he was a danger to anyone at the hospital,” said New Haven Police Public Information Officer Christian Bruckhart, per the report.

Bruckhart added that there are no signs of foul play.

“There was no threat to staff or patients, and we continue to partner with the New Haven Police as their investigation continues,” the hospital said, according to NBC.

