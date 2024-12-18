Overcast 49°

Hassau Powell Lived In Empty Hospital Building Before Dying

A man discovered dead in an unused office at a Yale New Haven Health clinic had been living there undetected, according to police, raising questions about how long he went unnoticed in the medical facility. 

 Photo Credit: YNHHEditor, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Hassau Powell, 38, was found last week on the sixth floor of the clinic on Howard Avenue in New Haven, according to a report from NBC Connecticut. Police say Powell was a squatter, but they have not determined how long he had been living in the building.

“It does not appear that he was a danger to anyone at the hospital,” said New Haven Police Public Information Officer Christian Bruckhart, per the report.

Bruckhart added that there are no signs of foul play. 

“There was no threat to staff or patients, and we continue to partner with the New Haven Police as their investigation continues,” the hospital said, according to NBC. 

