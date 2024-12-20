Roydell Thompson, of Naugatuck, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 19, after a monthslong investigation, the Connecticut State Police said. Most of the details of these attacks have been withheld to preserve the girl's anonymity.

The teen reported the abuse after having an anxiety attack while taking part in a discussion on sexual assault at her school in early October. She told investigators that it began when she was 10 and happened repeatedly more several years, a police report said.

Thompson is charged with four counts of sexual contact with a victim younger than 16, five counts of sexual assault in the first degree, and four counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, per State Police.

He was being held on a $500,000 bond.

