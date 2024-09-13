Child Porn Found In Home Of Naugatuck Man Who Filmed Himself Kissing Kid: Police

William L. Gordon, age 45, of Naugatuck, first came to the authorities' attention in Oct. 2023, when he posted a video on social media of him kissing a 10-year-old, Naugatuck Police said. He told investigators that it was a trend on social media, officers said.

Gordon was arrested a second time on Thursday, Sept. 13, after police searched his computer and cell phone and found child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

He was charged with promoting a minor in an obscene performance and possession of child pornography, authorities said. A judge set his bond at $200,000.

Gordon was previously charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, police said.

